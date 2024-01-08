Myecfo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Myecfo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Myecfo LLC owned 0.24% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,419,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 503,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 322,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 293,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF opened at $54.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $54.25.

Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

