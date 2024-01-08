Myecfo LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Myecfo LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 183,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.