Navcoin Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,543.50 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00109750 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00035878 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00021261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002245 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.