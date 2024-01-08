Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $20.25

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $19.19. Nayax shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 920 shares.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. Analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at $11,667,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Nayax by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 302,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 235,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.