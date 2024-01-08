Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $20.25

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $19.19. Nayax shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 920 shares.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. Analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 1st quarter valued at $11,667,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Nayax by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 302,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 235,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Nayax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

