NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,914 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

