NBT Bank N A NY Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1,542.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Markel Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $190.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

