NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 2,134 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $235.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

