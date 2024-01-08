NEAR Protocol Price Down 10% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $273.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00007301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.11901778 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $212,144,343.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

