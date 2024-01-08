NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.210-1.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.280 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.53.

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $18.12. 230,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 630.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

