NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.210-1.230 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised NETSTREIT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.53.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 1.2 %

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 196,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,790. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 630.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NETSTREIT by 35.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 418,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 33,070 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

