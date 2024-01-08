Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Neurogene Price Performance

Shares of Neurogene stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Neurogene has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

