New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,247 shares during the quarter. New Fortress Energy comprises 0.5% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 62.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NFE. Capital One Financial began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.33. The company had a trading volume of 325,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

