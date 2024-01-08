North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,497 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 849.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after buying an additional 807,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Ball Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BALL stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 869,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,736. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

