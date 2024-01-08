North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after buying an additional 436,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $5.49 on Monday, hitting $528.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,141. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $551.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

