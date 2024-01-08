North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $12.74 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.89. 9,338,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,886,167. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.