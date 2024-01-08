North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $13.52 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.65. The stock had a trading volume of 504,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

