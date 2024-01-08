North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $27.15 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $27,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 16.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 315,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock traded up $13.15 on Monday, hitting $497.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,687. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $525.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.67. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $323.33 and a one year high of $573.77.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,428 shares of company stock worth $11,100,608. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

