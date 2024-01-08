North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for about 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.34. 514,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,671. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $176.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

