North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 1.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.84. 1,089,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

