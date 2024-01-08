North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 846 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.77. The company had a trading volume of 636,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,235. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.84.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

