North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group accounts for 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Principal Financial Group worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.55. 435,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

