North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,768 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $36,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.57. 2,555,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.