North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,768 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $36,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.57. 2,555,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.28.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Read More
