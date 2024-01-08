North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,067,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

