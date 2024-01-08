Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 149.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Novartis stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.93. 1,869,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,878. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $107.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

