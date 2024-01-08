NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.40.

NYSE NRG opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

