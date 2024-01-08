Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $440.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.4 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 1.8 %

NUS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.97. 48,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,136. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.20%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $272,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $383,732 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 280.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.