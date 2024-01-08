NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $512.54

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $512.54 and last traded at $511.23, with a volume of 16131851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $476.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.28. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28,109.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 4,547,306 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

