Oasis Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $47.43 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $821.09 million and approximately $47.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,331.38 or 0.05024112 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00078217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.11099866 USD and is down -10.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $37,186,053.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

