Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.79% and a negative net margin of 3,802.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 29,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after buying an additional 3,323,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,609,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,612 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 3,512,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 865,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,417,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 818,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 148.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 509,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

