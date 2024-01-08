OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $32.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.
ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEW
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Stock Up 0.8 %
ONEW stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $496.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OneWater Marine
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.