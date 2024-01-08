OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $32.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

ONEW stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $496.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

