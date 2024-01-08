Oppenheimer Increases RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $46.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RXST. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST traded up $7.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 955,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,438. RxSight has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $4,296,914.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $507,715.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,313. 21.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in RxSight by 17.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 382,119 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after acquiring an additional 197,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after acquiring an additional 255,150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 64.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,275 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

