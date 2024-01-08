Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 129,694 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.57. 4,586,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,283,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

