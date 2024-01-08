Orchid 1-Day Volume Hits $7.30 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0924 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $90.49 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,831.32 or 0.99922649 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010778 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009739 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00185753 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08526325 USD and is down -11.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $6,478,007.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.