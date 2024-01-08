O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $923.70. The stock had a trading volume of 114,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,166. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $963.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $944.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

