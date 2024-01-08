Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $417.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,486. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The stock has a market cap of $391.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

