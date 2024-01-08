Orgel Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $49,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,576 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.63. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

