Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,231,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,451,000. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 293.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 460.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PLW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 178,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,768. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.