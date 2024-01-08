Orgel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.86% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 76,644 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IMCV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.38. 3,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

