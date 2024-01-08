Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $489,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,256 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,206,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,888. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.