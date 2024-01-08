Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 46,641 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,641 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $75,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. 1,050,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.