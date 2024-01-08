Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,331 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $45,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VOE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.11. The stock had a trading volume of 119,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,015. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
