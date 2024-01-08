Orgel Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,839 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.38. 117,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,210. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $258.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

