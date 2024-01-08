Orgel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $19,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,530,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,694,000 after purchasing an additional 926,319 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,852,000 after purchasing an additional 921,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,954,000 after purchasing an additional 531,769 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 435,209 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 194,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,687. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $54.33.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

