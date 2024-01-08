Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,011 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,389,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 15.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $451,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 966,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,665. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

