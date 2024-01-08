Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 89,759 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,759 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INTF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $972.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.