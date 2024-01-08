Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. Analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Orion Energy Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Articles

