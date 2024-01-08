Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 127,442 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 94.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 27,877 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 439.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 694,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,508,000 after purchasing an additional 565,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,112,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

