Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 132.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 47,748 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.81. 620,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

