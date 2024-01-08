Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in NICE by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in NICE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE traded up $8.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.87. 101,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,979. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NICE. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

