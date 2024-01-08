Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.95. 683,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,229. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.92 and a twelve month high of $305.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

